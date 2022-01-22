Listen Live

Top 20 January 22nd and 23rd, 2022

Featuring new music from Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G.

#20 Someone New – Elijah Woods

#19 I Feel Good – Pitbull ft. A. Watts & DJWS

#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes 

#17 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd 

#16 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers 

#15 Beggin – Maneskin

#14 Heat Waves – Glass Animals 

#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#12 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X 

KOOL Cameo:  I’d Do Anything for Love – Meatloaf

#11 Oh My God – Adele

#10 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS 

#9 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan 

#8 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift 

#7 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#6 Ghost – Justin Beiber 

#5 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

#4 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran 

#3 Easy On Me – Adele 

Future Hit: Better Days – Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G 

#2 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#1 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

