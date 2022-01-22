Top 20 January 22nd and 23rd, 2022
Featuring new music from Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G.
#20 Someone New – Elijah Woods
#19 I Feel Good – Pitbull ft. A. Watts & DJWS
#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#17 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
#16 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#15 Beggin – Maneskin
#14 Heat Waves – Glass Animals
#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#12 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
KOOL Cameo: I’d Do Anything for Love – Meatloaf
#11 Oh My God – Adele
#10 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS
#9 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#8 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#7 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#6 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#5 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#4 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#3 Easy On Me – Adele
Future Hit: Better Days – Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G
#2 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#1 Shivers – Ed Sheeran