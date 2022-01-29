Top 20 January 29th and 30th, 2022
This week, featuring someone who turns 40 this weekend!
#20 I Feel Good – Pitbull ft. A Watts & DJWS
#19 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#18 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
#17 Better Days – Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G
#16 Beggin – Maneskin
#15 Sacrifice – The Weeknd
#14 Start Over – Zack Zoya
#13 Heat Waves – Glass Animals
#12 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS
Kool Cameo: If I Had You – Adam Lambert
#11 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#10 Oh My God – Adele
#9 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#8 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#7 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#6 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#5 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
#4 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#3 Easy On Me – Adele
Future Hit: Forget You – Gayle
#2 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#1 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa