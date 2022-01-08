Top 20 January 8th and 9th, 2022
This week, we feature Pitbull with A. Watts and DJ White Shadow.
#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#19 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy
#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#17 Heat Waves – Glass Animals
#16 Oh My God – Adele
#15 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#14 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#13 Beggin – Maneskin
#12 See You – Tyler Shaw
KOOL Cameo: The One That Got Away – Katy Perry
#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#10 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#9 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS
#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#7 Ghost – Justin Beiber
#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#5 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#4 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: I Feel Good – Pitbull ft A. Watts & DJWS
#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#1 Easy On Me – Adele