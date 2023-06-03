Listen Live

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 03/05/2023 – 04/05/2023

Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at!

~ Amy

20– KISS ME – DERMOT KENNEDY

19MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

18JADED– MILEY CYRUS

17- THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK

16WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI

15– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

14LAST NIGHT – MORGAN WALLEN

13– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE

12HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: LA VIDA LOCA- RICKY MARTIN
(In honor of the “Trilogy” Tour announcement! You can win tickets with Josh, myself, and Charlie!)

11– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

10– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

9CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

8KARMA– TAYLOR SWIFT 

7NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

6I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

5– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE

4– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: DANCE THE NIGHT- DUA LIPA
(This Mark Ronson produced tune is the LEAD single from the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack, and it’s fantastic.)

2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

1EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!

