Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 03/05/2023 – 04/05/2023
Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at!
Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! ~ Amy
All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!
20– KISS ME – DERMOT KENNEDY
19– MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH
18– JADED– MILEY CYRUS
17- THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK
16– WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI
15– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
14– LAST NIGHT – MORGAN WALLEN
13– IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE
12– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: LA VIDA LOCA- RICKY MARTIN
(In honor of the “Trilogy” Tour announcement! You can win tickets with Josh, myself, and Charlie!)
11– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
10– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS
9– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
8– KARMA– TAYLOR SWIFT
7– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)
6– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
5– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE
4– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: DANCE THE NIGHT- DUA LIPA
(This Mark Ronson produced tune is the LEAD single from the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack, and it’s fantastic.)
2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
1– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN
We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!