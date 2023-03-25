Listen Live

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 25/03/2023 – 26/03/2023

This week's Kool Cameo features one of the greatest POP stars EVER, and a Future Hit from the body-positive superstar featuring a HIT maker that is currently selling out stadiums!~ Amy

20MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

19–  HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

18NEVER BE YOURS – SOPHIA CAMERA

17- CUFF IT – BEYONCE

16– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

14– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

13– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

12CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: ALWAYS BE MY BABY– MARIAH CAREY
(On this day in 2015, Mariah became the FIRST person to do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden!)

11– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

10– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)    

9UH OH– TATE MCRAE

8– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

7– WHITNEY – REVE 

6FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
(This song went VIRAL a few weeks ago and it’s just a bop. Two of the best pop artists working together to improve one of the best songs of the year? It’s a win for all of us!)

2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

