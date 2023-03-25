Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 25/03/2023 – 26/03/2023
This week's Kool Cameo features one of the greatest POP stars EVER, and a Future Hit from the body-positive superstar featuring a HIT maker that is currently selling out stadiums!~ Amy
20– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN
19– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
18– NEVER BE YOURS – SOPHIA CAMERA
17- CUFF IT – BEYONCE
16– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH
15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
14– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
13– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK
12– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: ALWAYS BE MY BABY– MARIAH CAREY
(On this day in 2015, Mariah became the FIRST person to do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden!)
11– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK
10– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)
9– UH OH– TATE MCRAE
8– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT
7– WHITNEY – REVE
6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI
5– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)
4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
3– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
(This song went VIRAL a few weeks ago and it’s just a bop. Two of the best pop artists working together to improve one of the best songs of the year? It’s a win for all of us!)
2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS