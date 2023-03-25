Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 25/03/2023 – 26/03/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features one of the greatest POP stars EVER, and a Future Hit from the body-positive superstar featuring a HIT maker that is currently selling out stadiums!~ Amy

20– MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

19– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

18– NEVER BE YOURS – SOPHIA CAMERA

17- CUFF IT – BEYONCE

16– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

15– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

14– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

13– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

12– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: ALWAYS BE MY BABY– MARIAH CAREY

(On this day in 2015, Mariah became the FIRST person to do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden!)

11– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

10– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

9– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

8– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

7– WHITNEY – REVE

6– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

5– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

(This song went VIRAL a few weeks ago and it’s just a bop. Two of the best pop artists working together to improve one of the best songs of the year? It’s a win for all of us!)

2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS