Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 20/05/2023 – 21/05/2023

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! Happy Victoria Day Weekend! ~ Amy

20– KISS ME – DERMOT KENNEDY

19– WHAT I WOULDN’T DO/NORTH STAR CALLING- FEEL OUT LOUD

18– WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI

17- MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH

16– THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK

15– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO

14–IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE

13– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN

12– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: SUMMERTIME – NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

(For the first official long-weekend to kick off the summer, we thought to celebrate that!)

11– KARMA– TAYLOR SWIFT

10– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS

9– WHITNEY – REVE

8– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)

7– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)

6– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

5– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE

4– TRUSTFALL – P!NK

3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: JADED – MILEY CYRUS

(Miley is pushing hard to make sure Endless Summer Vacation stays on the charts ahead of the first summer stretch!)

2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS

1– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN

We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!