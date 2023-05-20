Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 20/05/2023 – 21/05/2023
Here's today's breakdown of the Top 20 Kool Countdown and where each song came in at! Happy Victoria Day Weekend!
20– KISS ME – DERMOT KENNEDY
19– WHAT I WOULDN’T DO/NORTH STAR CALLING- FEEL OUT LOUD
18– WISH YOU THE BEST – LEWIS CAPALDI
17- MY STUPID HEART – WALK OFF THE EARTH
16– THOSE DAYS – NICKELBACK
15– SPECIAL (REMIX) (FEAT. SZA) – LIZZO
14–IF ANYTHING’S LEFT – JAMIE FINE
13– HEAVEN – NIALL HORAN
12– HOW DO I SAY GOODBYE – DEAN LEWIS
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: SUMMERTIME – NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
(For the first official long-weekend to kick off the summer, we thought to celebrate that!)
11– KARMA– TAYLOR SWIFT
10– WAFFLE HOUSE – JONAS BROTHERS
9– WHITNEY – REVE
8– NEXT TO YOU – LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS (FEAT. KANE BROWN)
7– CREEPIN – METRO BOOMIN (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND)
6– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
5– CHEMICAL- POST MALONE
4– TRUSTFALL – P!NK
3– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: JADED – MILEY CYRUS
(Miley is pushing hard to make sure Endless Summer Vacation stays on the charts ahead of the first summer stretch!)
2– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS
1– EYES CLOSED – ED SHEERAN
We will see you next week for the Top 20 Kool Countdown and thank you for listening!