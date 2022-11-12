Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 10/12/2022 – 11/12/2022

This week's future hit has a Toronto transplant's debut single blow up, and a throwback to 1990 for our Kool Cameo~ Amy

By Top 20

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s future hit has a Toronto transplant’s debut single blow up, and a throwback to 1990 for our Kool Cameo ~ Amy

20MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

19THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO) 

18–  2 BE LOVED – LIZZO   

17-  SNAP – ROSA LINN

16–  LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA               

15–  VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX         

14–  NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS          

13–  FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI            

12–  UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)    

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO:  ALL FOR YOU – JANET JACKSON
(The first Billboard awards were in 1990, and Janet Jackson took home EIGHT awards that night. Wild.)

11UH OH– TATE MCRAE      

10NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK 

9–  FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX    

8I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

7UNSTOPPABLE – SIA

6I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA    

5SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE  

4I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC       

3LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES   

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK
(This former Ottawan turned Toronto transplant’s debut single has been a sleeper hit in the making!)         

2HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

1ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT      

Related posts

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 3/12/2022-4/12/2022

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 26/11/2022-27/11/2022

Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 19/11/2022 – 20/11/2022