Top 20 Kool Countdown Week of 10/12/2022 – 11/12/2022

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s future hit has a Toronto transplant’s debut single blow up, and a throwback to 1990 for our Kool Cameo ~ Amy

20– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

19– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

18– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO

17- SNAP – ROSA LINN

16– LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA

15– VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX

14– NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS

13– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

12– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: ALL FOR YOU – JANET JACKSON

(The first Billboard awards were in 1990, and Janet Jackson took home EIGHT awards that night. Wild.)

11– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

10– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

9– FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX

8– I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

7– UNSTOPPABLE – SIA

6– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

5– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

4– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC

3– LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

(This former Ottawan turned Toronto transplant’s debut single has been a sleeper hit in the making!)

2– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

1– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT