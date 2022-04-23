Top 20 – Lisa’s Choice
Our Top 20 KOOL Countdown founder and host says goodbye this week with 20 songs of her choice. Of course Hanson is on the list!
#20 Time Of Your Life – Green Day
#19 One Love – Bob Marley
#18 Free Fallin – Tom Petty
#17 Weak in the Knees – Serena Ryder
#16 Sweetest Thing – U2
#15 Show Me Love – Robyn
#14 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk
#13 Complicated – Avril Lavigne
#12 Clarity – Zedd ft. Foxes
KOOL CAMEO: Take Me Home – Shawn Hook
#11 Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
#10 Red Red Wine – UB 40
#9 I Wanna Play – The Trews
#8 I Wanna Dance with Somebody – Whitney Houston
#7 Viva La Vida – Coldplay
#6 Walking on Broken Glass – Annie Lennox
#5 Who Do you Love – Marianas Trench
#4 Wait No More – Scott Helman
#3 Treat People with Kindness – Harry Styles
Bonus Song: Give a Little – Hanson
#2 Walk Me Home – Pink
#1 Closing Time – Semisonic