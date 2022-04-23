Top 20 – Lisa’s Choice

#20 Time Of Your Life – Green Day

#19 One Love – Bob Marley

#18 Free Fallin – Tom Petty

#17 Weak in the Knees – Serena Ryder

#16 Sweetest Thing – U2

#15 Show Me Love – Robyn

#14 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk

#13 Complicated – Avril Lavigne

#12 Clarity – Zedd ft. Foxes

KOOL CAMEO: Take Me Home – Shawn Hook

#11 Bam Bam – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

#10 Red Red Wine – UB 40

#9 I Wanna Play – The Trews

#8 I Wanna Dance with Somebody – Whitney Houston

#7 Viva La Vida – Coldplay

#6 Walking on Broken Glass – Annie Lennox

#5 Who Do you Love – Marianas Trench

#4 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#3 Treat People with Kindness – Harry Styles

Bonus Song: Give a Little – Hanson

#2 Walk Me Home – Pink

#1 Closing Time – Semisonic