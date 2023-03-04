Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 4/03/2023 – 5/03/2023

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! This week’s Kool Cameo features a singer who has become a social media legend, and a future hit for a great cause!~ Amy

20– KISS ME – DERMOT KENNEDY

19– NEVER BE YOURS – SOPHIA CAMERA

18– I’M A MESS – AVRIL LAVIGNE (FEAT. YUNGBLUD)

17- MANIAC – SHAWN DESMAN

16– STAR WALKIN – LIL NAS X

15– RUN AWAY TO MARS – TALK

14– I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS – SAM SMITH

13– SNAP – ROSA LINN

12– LAVENDER HAZE– TAYLOR SWIFT

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: WHAT I WOULDN’T DO (NORTH STAR CALLING) – ARTISTS FOR FEEL OUT LOUD

(This is a new single all in support of Kids Help Hone’s Feel Out Loud. 50 Canadian artists united to record an anthem to raise much needed money to spread Kids Help Hone’s work into remote areas to save more lives! )

11– UNTIL I FOUND YOU – STEPHEN SANCHEZ (FEAT. EM BEIHOLD)

10– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

9– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

8– WHITNEY – REVE

7– NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

6– MADE YOU LOOK – MEGHAN TRAINOR

5– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

4– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

3– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: CUFF IT – BEYONCE

(This R&B “Chic” influenced hit with an assist from Nile Rodgers has become a MASSIVE hit, and we’re not mad about it! The “wetter” remix just dropped recently as well)

2– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

1– FLOWERS – MILEY CYRUS