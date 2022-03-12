Listen Live

Top 20 March 12th and 13th, 2022

This week, we feature a romantic version of abcdefu by Tyler Shaw called "Love You Still"

#20 Start Over – Zach Zoya ft. Benny Adam

#19 When I’m Gone – Alesso ft. Katy Perry

#18 I Feel Good – Pitbull ft. A. Watts & DJWS

#17 High – Chainsmokers

#16 Better Days – Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G

#15 Moth To A Flame – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd

#14 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift

#13 Love Turns Lonely – Sophie Simmons

#12 Light Switch – Charlie Puth

KOOL Cameo: Love You Still (Acbdef Romantic Version) – Tyler Shaw

#11 Heat Waves – Glass Animals

#10 Sacrifice – The Weeknd

#9 Easy On Me – Adele

#8 Oh My God – Adele

#7 Abcde(Forget You) – Gayle

#6 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#5 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

#4 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X

#3 Ghost – Justin Beiber

Future Hit:  She’s All I Wanna Be – Tate McRae

#2 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#1 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

