Top 20 March 5th and 6th, 2022

We feature "Fingers Crossed", new music from Lauren Spencer-Smith.

#20 Zach Zoya Ft.Benny Adam – Start Over

#19 Tate McRae – Feel Like

#18 Pitbull ft. Watts & DJWS – I Feel Good

#17 Chainsmokers – High

#16 Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G – Better Days

#15 Taylor Swift – Message In A Bottle

#14 Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd – Moth To A Flame

#13 Sophie Simmons – Love Turns Lonely

#12 Charlie Puth – Light Switch

KOOL Cameo: John Lennon – Imagine

#11 Glass Animals – Heat Waves

#10 The Weeknd – Sacrifice

#9 Gayle – Abcde(Forget You)

#8 Adele – Oh My God

#7 Adele – Easy On Me

#6 Lil Nas X – That’s What I Want

#5 Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

#4 Justin Beiber – Ghost

 

 

#3 The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Future Hit: Lauren Spencer-Smith – Fingers Crossed

#2 Ed Sheeran – Shivers

#1 Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart

 

