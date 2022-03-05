Top 20 March 5th and 6th, 2022
We feature "Fingers Crossed", new music from Lauren Spencer-Smith.
#20 Zach Zoya Ft.Benny Adam – Start Over
#19 Tate McRae – Feel Like
#18 Pitbull ft. Watts & DJWS – I Feel Good
#17 Chainsmokers – High
#16 Neiked X Mae Muller X Polo G – Better Days
#15 Taylor Swift – Message In A Bottle
#14 Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd – Moth To A Flame
#13 Sophie Simmons – Love Turns Lonely
#12 Charlie Puth – Light Switch
KOOL Cameo: John Lennon – Imagine
#11 Glass Animals – Heat Waves
#10 The Weeknd – Sacrifice
#9 Gayle – Abcde(Forget You)
#8 Adele – Oh My God
#7 Adele – Easy On Me
#6 Lil Nas X – That’s What I Want
#5 Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
#4 Justin Beiber – Ghost
#3 The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
Future Hit: Lauren Spencer-Smith – Fingers Crossed
#2 Ed Sheeran – Shivers
#1 Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart