Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 19/11/2022 – 20/11/2022

A bit of up and down movement on the charts! Plus, this week's future hit has a young Canadian star return to the Top 20, and a Kool Cameo in honor of Queen Bey breaking records!

By Top 20

202 BE LOVED – LIZZO         

19– LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA  

18–   NEVER NOT GONNA DANCE AGAIN – P!NK         

17-  VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX      

16–  UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)              

15NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS               

14–  UH OH– TATE MCRAE           

13–  FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI            

12–  NUMB – MARSHMELLO X KHALID

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO:  SINGLE LADIES (PUT A RING ON IT) – BEYONCE
(In honor of Bey breaking Grammys records!)

11I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA             

10ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO 

9–  UNSTOPPABLE – SIA         

8FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX   

7AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES   

6ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT         

5I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

4HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS            

3SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE 

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: ONE OF THE GUYS – JESSIA
(Jessia returns to the Top 20 Kool Countdown, and we’re so happy to have her back!)         

2LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES     

1I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC          

