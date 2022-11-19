Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 19/11/2022 – 20/11/2022
A bit of up and down movement on the charts! Plus, this week's future hit has a young Canadian star return to the Top 20, and a Kool Cameo in honor of Queen Bey breaking records!
20– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO
19– LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA
18– NEVER NOT GONNA DANCE AGAIN – P!NK
17- VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX
16– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)
15– NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS
14– UH OH– TATE MCRAE
13– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI
12– NUMB – MARSHMELLO X KHALID
TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: SINGLE LADIES (PUT A RING ON IT) – BEYONCE
(In honor of Bey breaking Grammys records!)
11– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA
10– ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO
9– UNSTOPPABLE – SIA
8– FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX
7– AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES
6– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT
5– I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)
4– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS
3– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE
TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: ONE OF THE GUYS – JESSIA
(Jessia returns to the Top 20 Kool Countdown, and we’re so happy to have her back!)
2– LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES
1– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC