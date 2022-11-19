Top 20 Kool Countdown Week Of 19/11/2022 – 20/11/2022

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! A bit of up and down movement on the charts! Plus, this week’s future hit has a young Canadian star return to the Top 20, and a Kool Cameo in honor of Queen Bey breaking records! ~ Amy

20– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO

19– LIFT ME UP – RIHANNA

18– NEVER NOT GONNA DANCE AGAIN – P!NK

17- VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX

16– UNHOLY – SAM SMITH (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

15– NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS

14– UH OH– TATE MCRAE

13– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI

12– NUMB – MARSHMELLO X KHALID

TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: SINGLE LADIES (PUT A RING ON IT) – BEYONCE

(In honor of Bey breaking Grammys records!)

11– I’M GOOD – DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA

10– ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO

9– UNSTOPPABLE – SIA

8– FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX

7– AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES

6– ANTI-HERO– TAYLOR SWIFT

5– I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

4– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

3– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE

TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: ONE OF THE GUYS – JESSIA

(Jessia returns to the Top 20 Kool Countdown, and we’re so happy to have her back!)

2– LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES

1– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC