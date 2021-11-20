Listen Live

Top 20 November 20th and 21st, 2021

Featuring new music from Vance Joy

#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva 

#19 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#18 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X 

#17 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft. Jordy

#16 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes 

#15 Ghost – Justin Bieber 

#14 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers 

#13 I See You – Tyler Shaw 

#12 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS

KOOL Cameo: Someone Like You – Adele 

#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#10 Beggin – Maneskin

#9 Love Again – Dua Lipa 

#8 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers 

#7 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#6 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#5 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#4 Shivers – Ed Sheeran 

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber 

Future Hit: Missing Piece – Vance Joy 

#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran 

#1 Easy On Me – Adele

