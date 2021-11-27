Listen Live

Top 20 November 27th and 28th, 2021

This week, featuring Message in a Bottle from Taylor Swift.

By Top 20

#20 A-O-K – Tai Verdes

#19 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#18 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X 

#17 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy 

#16 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers 

#15 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes 

#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#13 Love Again – Dua Lipa 

#12 Ghost – Justin Bieber

KOOL Cameo: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – Bruce Springsteen 

#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#10 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS 

#9 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers 

#8 Beggin – Maneskin 

#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd 

#5 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#4 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Future Hit: Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift 

#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran 

#1 Easy On Me – Adele

Related posts

Top 20 November 20th and 21st, 2021

Top 20 for November 13th and 14th, 2022

Top 20 November 6th and 7th, 2021

Top 20 for October 30th and 31st, 2021

Top 20 for October 23rd and 24th, 2021

Top 20 for October 16th and 17th, 2021

Top 20 October 9th and 10th, 2021

Top 20 October 2nd and 3rd, 2021

Top KOOL Countdown September 25th and 26th, 2021