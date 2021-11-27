Top 20 November 27th and 28th, 2021
This week, featuring Message in a Bottle from Taylor Swift.
#20 A-O-K – Tai Verdes
#19 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#18 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#17 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy
#16 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#15 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#13 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#12 Ghost – Justin Bieber
KOOL Cameo: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – Bruce Springsteen
#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#10 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS
#9 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#8 Beggin – Maneskin
#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#5 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#4 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#1 Easy On Me – Adele