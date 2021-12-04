Top 20 November 4th and 5th, 2021
This week, we feature Josh Ramsay's first solo single, Lady Mine.
#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#19 That’s What I Want – Lil Nas X
#18 Summer In Brooklyn – Young Bombs ft Jordy
#17 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#16 Message In A Bottle – Taylor Swift
#15 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#13 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#12 Ghost – Justin Beiber
KOOL Cameo: Stutter – Marianas Trench
#11 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#10 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#9 My Universe – Coldplay ft BTS
#8 Beggin – Maneskin
#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#5 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#4 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Lady Mine – Josh Ramsy ft. Chad Kroeger
#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#1 Easy On Me – Adele