Top 20 November 6th and 7th, 2021
U2 and BTS hit the countdown while Adele keeps moving on up!
#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva
#19 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
#17 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers
#16 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS
#15 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#14 Beggin – Maneskin
#13 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
#12 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
KOOL Cameo: 5 Days In May – Blue Rodeo
#11 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#10 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#9 Ghost – Justin Bieber
#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#7 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#5 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#4 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Post Malone & The Weeknd
#2 Easy On Me – Adele
#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran