Listen Live

Top 20 November 6th and 7th, 2021

U2 and BTS hit the countdown while Adele keeps moving on up!

By Top 20

#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#19 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

#17 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers

#16 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS

#15 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#14 Beggin – Maneskin

#13 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#12 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

KOOL Cameo: 5 Days In May – Blue Rodeo

#11 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#10 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

#9 Ghost – Justin Bieber

#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#7 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers

#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#5 Love Again – Dua Lipa

#4 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Future Hit:  Post Malone & The Weeknd

#2 Easy On Me – Adele

#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Related posts

Top 20 for October 30th and 31st, 2021

Top 20 for October 23rd and 24th, 2021

Top 20 for October 16th and 17th, 2021

Top 20 October 9th and 10th, 2021

Top 20 October 2nd and 3rd, 2021

Top KOOL Countdown September 25th and 26th, 2021

September 18th and 19th, 2021

September 11th and 12th, 2021

September 4th and 5th, 2021