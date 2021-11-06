Top 20 November 6th and 7th, 2021

#20 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#19 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#18 Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

#17 Who’s In Your Head – Jonas Brothers

#16 My Universe – Coldplay ft. BTS

#15 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#14 Beggin – Maneskin

#13 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#12 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

KOOL Cameo: 5 Days In May – Blue Rodeo

#11 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#10 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

#9 Ghost – Justin Bieber

#8 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#7 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers

#6 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#5 Love Again – Dua Lipa

#4 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Future Hit: Post Malone & The Weeknd

#2 Easy On Me – Adele

#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran