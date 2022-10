Top 20 Kool Count Down 29/10/2022-30/10/2022

All brought to you by the Peggy Hill Team, real people, real service, and real results!

Here’s today’s breakdown of the Top 20 and where each song came in at! A few drops, and a haunted Kool Cameo, as well as a future hit that’s bound to be a smash ~ Amy

Format is: SONG – Artist

20– ILU – ELIJAH WOODS

19– LOVE WE LOST – ARMIN VAN BUUREN/R3HAB

18– THESE NIGHTS – LOUD LUXURY (FEAT. KIDDO)

17– 2 BE LOVED – LIZZO

16– LEFT AND RIGHT – CHARLIE PUTH (FEAT. JUNGKOOK)

15– MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT – HARRY STYLES

14– VICTORIA’S SECRET – JAX

13– NO EXCUSES – VIRGINIA TO VEGAS

12– FORGET ME – LEWIS CAPALDI



TOP 20 KOOL CAMEO: GHOSTBUSTERS – RAY PARKER JR.

(In Honor of all hallows eve! Don’t get a cavity with all of that candy you’ll be eating.)



11– NUMB – MARSHMELLO X KHALID

10– SHES ALL I WANNA BE – TATE MCRAE

9– I LIKE YOU (A HAPPIER SONG) – POST MALONE (FEAT. DOJA CAT)

8– AS IT WAS – HARRY STYLES

7– FLOWERS NEED RAIN – PRESTON PABLO, BANX & RANX

6– UNSTOPPABLE – SIA

5– ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO

4– HOLD ME CLOSER – ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS

3– SUNROOF – NICKY YOURE



TOP 20 FUTURE HIT: ANTI-HERO – TAYLOR SWIFT

(Midnights sold over 500,000 copies on vinyl in it’s FIRST WEEK. Made history!)

2– I AIN’T WORRIED – ONEREPUBLIC

1– LATE NIGHT TALKING– HARRY STYLES