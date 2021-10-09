Top 20 October 9th and 10th, 2021

#20 Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

#19 Ex’s – Olivia Penalva

#18 Lost – Maroon 5

#17 A-O-K – Tai Verdes

#16 Skate – Silk Sonic

#15 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#14 I See You – Tyler Shaw

#13 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#12 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes

KOOL Cameo: Give A Little Bit – Goo Goo Dolls

#11 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#10 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza

#9 Shivers – Ed Sheeran

#8 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

#7 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

#6 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

#5 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#4 Love Again – Dua Lipa

#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Future Hit: Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft. Small Jam

#2 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers

#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran