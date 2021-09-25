Top KOOL Countdown September 25th and 26th, 2021
This week, featuring the new song from Dua Lipa and Elton John.
#20 Butter – BTS
#19 A-O-K – Tai Verdes
#18 I See You – Tyler Shaw
#17 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
#16 Lost – Maroon 5
#15 Shivers – Ed Sheeran
#14 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes
#13 Skate – Silk Sonic
#12 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara
Kool Cameo: Wake Me Up When September Ends – Green Day
#11 All I Know So Far – P!NK
#10 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan
#9 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA
#8 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
#7 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#6 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#5 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#4 Take My Breath – The Weeknd
#3 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Future Hit: Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa
#2 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft.Jonas Brothers
#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran