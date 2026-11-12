The Voice Behind the Pillsbury Doughboy's Famous Giggle Has Passed Away 💙

Some sad news for anyone who grew up watching those iconic Pillsbury commercials.

JoBe Cerny, the actor who voiced the Pillsbury Doughboy, has died at the age of 78.

According to his family, Cerny passed away on October 30th in Illinois after living with Alzheimer's disease for several years.

He voiced the lovable little character, also known as Poppin' Fresh, from 2014 until around 2020.

You know the one! That adorable little white doughboy who would let out his famous giggle whenever someone poked him in the belly!

And while Cerny wasn't the original voice of the character, he helped keep that familiar laugh alive for a new generation.

It's funny how certain commercials become part of our childhood memories.

We might forget what we had for dinner last night, but somehow we can still remember advertising jingles from 35 years ago!

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And let's be honest, the Pillsbury Doughboy might be the only guy in history who actually ENJOYED being poked in the stomach!

At my age, if someone pokes me in the belly, I'm not giggling… I'm asking them what their problem is!

Rest in peace, JoBe Cerny. Thanks for keeping that little giggle alive.