Which Car Colour Holds The Most Value?

A car’s colour can help or hurt its resale value, according to a recent analysis by iSeeCars.com. After comparing prices of more than 650,000 recently sold three-year-old used cars, iSeeCars determined the average three-year vehicle depreciation rate by car colour.

A vehicle’s colour is among the primary considerations after shoppers have decided on a make and model

Overall, yellow is the vehicle colour that holds its value best, depreciating 70 percent less than the average vehicle.

Yellow is among the least popular car colour with the lowest vehicle share and is commonly a colour for sports cars and other low-volume vehicles that hold their value relatively well.

Because yellow vehicles are so novel in the secondhand marketplace, people are willing to pay a premium for them.

Orange ranked second as the colour that holds its value best! The paint colours with the highest depreciation—gold and brown.

White, black, grey, and silver, are the most popular car colours and depreciate at a rate close to average.

Beige, a relatively uncommon car colour, also depreciates at a rate close to average, while four jewel tones – purple, red, green, and blue – hold their value better than average.