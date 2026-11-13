🧻 Ever Wonder Why Paper Towels Have Those Weird Little Patterns? Turns Out, There's a Reason!

You know those little flowers, swirls, and dots on your paper towels?

I always assumed they were there to make wiping up spilled coffee look a little more elegant.

Turns out, there's actual SCIENCE behind them!

It's called embossing, and those tiny raised patterns help paper towels absorb liquid by creating little pockets between the layers.

RELATED: Why You Should Be Putting Paper Towels In the Fridge!

Manufacturers started embossing paper towels back in the 1920s to make them feel thicker and softer. When two-ply towels became popular in the 1950s, the patterns also helped hold the layers together.

But here's the tricky part: Too much embossing can actually make the paper towel weaker!

So companies spend time testing different designs to find the perfect balance between softness, strength, and absorbency.

Which means someone out there has a job designing tiny flowers on paper towels…

And probably makes more money than I do!

Meanwhile, I'm standing in my kitchen using 14 sheets to clean up three drops of coffee because apparently, I have absolutely no concept of portion control when it comes to paper towels.

And can we talk about the price of paper towels?!

For what they cost these days, those little flowers better be hand-embroidered by Martha Stewart herself!