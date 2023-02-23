Why You Should Be Putting Paper Towels In the Fridge!

Here are some other brilliant uses for paper towels!

Patting chicken dry

Seasoning a cast iron skillet with oil

Keep your veggies crispy…all you have to do is line your crisper drawer with paper towels before you tuck your produce in there.

Clean silk from fresh corn…Dampen one and run it across the ear. The towel picks up the silk, and the corn is ready for the boiling pot or the grill.

Strain grease from broth…Use a paper towel to absorb the fat that surfaces on the top of broths and soups. Put a colander (or a sieve) in the new pot and put a paper towel in the colander.

Soften Brown Sugar…If your brown sugar resembles a brick, you can reconstitute it by placing it in a bowl covered with a damp paper towel. Place the bowl in the microwave for 20 seconds, and the moisture will soften the sugar again.

Keeps cutting boards in Place…Simply place a paper towel underneath the board for improved traction.

Clean a can opener!

Prevent microwave messes! If you’re heating something in the microwave and think it might pop or splatter, place a paper towel over the food to minimize the mess.

Keep frozen bread from getting soggy! Place a paper towel in the bag of bread before you freeze it. When you’re ready to eat that frozen loaf, the paper towel absorbs the moisture as the bread thaws.

DIY Coffee Filter…a paper towel will work in a pinch. Just use it to line the basket of your coffee maker, and it will strain out the grounds.

Cook bacon without the mess…Layer two paper towels on the bottom of your microwave. Lay slices of bacon side by side, on the paper towels. Cover with two more paper towels. Run your microwave on High at 1-minute intervals, checking for crispness.