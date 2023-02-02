WHAT DO YOU CALL THE TWO ENDS ON A LOAF OF BREAD?

It’s always fun when people can’t agree on something you thought everyone agreed on.

Folks on Reddit have been arguing about what to call the two ends on a loaf of bread. It turns out there are more ways to describe it than you’d think.

Here are the two most common answers: Some people say it’s obviously the “HEEL”, and other people have always just called it the “END PIECE.”

Those aren’t the only names for it though. A few more that people mentioned include “the end bread”, “the end slice”, “the butt”, and “the crust” or “crust end”.

The same debate also happened on Twitter back in 2018 after a British actor called it the “end of the loaf” and people went after him.