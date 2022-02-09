Etiquette Experts Says We All Butter Bread Wrong!

You might think that there’s only one way to butter a slice of bread, but according to an etiquette expert on TikTok, there’s a very specific process you should be going through to appear truly classy.

Apwasi, who posts under the username @apwasiwine, has claimed that when presented with a bread basket in a restaurant, you should never butter the whole slice at once – and instead, you should break the bread into smaller, bitesize pieces and butter them individually.

He said: “Many people will take the entire piece of bread and butter it on their plate. Practical, certainly, but in terms of etiquette, it’s incorrect.

“Take the entire piece of butter and place it onto your plate. This is where the saying comes from, breaking bread. You break the bread into small pieces, mouth-sized. “Butter it, and there you go. Perfect!”





The expert’s video has been viewed over 4.4 million times, but his tip has divided the opinion of the 4,500 people who left comments – as some have branded it “barbaric”.

