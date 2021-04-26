Why We Will Never Be Able To Tavel The Way We Used To

We’ve gotten used to our space and now a new survey finds that two-quarters of people can no longer stand to be around crowds and other people now!

A survey of 2,000 people has found 65% cannot tolerate crowds and will do everything in their power to avoid standing in lines, especially at the airport.

The pandemic has also changed our tolerance for minor inconveniences. Sixty-one percent of people get annoyed easier now than ever before.

Simple tasks like eating and drinking (54%), unlocking their phone (49%), and wearing glasses (48%) are a struggle because of masks and gloves.

People would also rather text than talk to anyone at this point. Six in 10 would rather use their phone to message someone than speak to someone face-to-face (61%) and to solve annoying pandemic-era problems (63%).

WHAT’S EASIER NOW THAN BEFORE THE PANDEMIC?