Turns Out, Working on Christmas Day Might Actually Be Better Than Having It Off! 🎄

If you've ever had to work on Christmas Day, you might actually be the lucky one!

A new survey of 1,000 people who've worked on December 25th found there are some surprising perks to skipping Christmas at home.

And no, it's not just about making extra money!

Here are eight unexpected benefits of working on Christmas Day:

1. No traffic! The roads are practically empty. It's the one day of the year you might actually enjoy driving on Highway 400!

2. No cooking Christmas dinner! No getting up at 5 a.m. to shove a turkey into the oven.

3. You get another day off instead! And potentially one where the stores are actually open!

4. No pressure to have the perfect Christmas! No matching pajamas, no burnt turkey, and no pretending everyone is having a magical time.

5. You celebrate Christmas on YOUR terms! Christmas can happen whenever you want. December 28th? Sure! Turkey's probably on sale by then!

6. No Christmas clean-up! No mountain of wrapping paper, dirty dishes or trying to figure out which recycling bin the wine bottles go in.

7. No travelling to see relatives! Sorry, Aunt Linda, can't make the three-hour drive to hear about your neighbour's gallbladder surgery. I'm working!

8. You avoid family drama! No political arguments over mashed potatoes, no passive-aggressive comments about your weight and no one asking why you're still single!

But there's also a really sweet side to this survey.

37% said they actually enjoy working Christmas Day because they get to make the holiday special for someone else.

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And 25% appreciate the opportunity to give back to their community. Especially healthcare workers and first responders who spend Christmas looking after others.

So while the rest of us are fighting over the last piece of stuffing, they're out there making a difference!