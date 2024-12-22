Happy Holidays: The 9 Best Christmas Movies to Add Magic to Your Holiday Season

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Snow is falling, cookies are baking and the couch is calling! One of my favourite parts of the holiday season has to be the amazing Christmas movies... They seem to always put you in the spirit! If you also love Christmas movies here's a list of the 9 best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season!

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The perfect movie doesn't exist...

This might be the best movie ever made. A unique twist on the classic Charles Dickens tale. Gonzo and Rizzo take on the role of narrators while Michael Caine shines as scrooge! The songs are catchy, the message is timeless and the acting is superb!

This is a must-watch in my house every year!

Home Alone

This 1990 classic never gets old. Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old left behind when his family flies to Paris, must protect his home from two bumbling burglars. It’s packed with laugh-out-loud moments and the sweet reminder that family is what matters most.

Elf

Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, is a human raised by elves at the North Pole. When he travels to New York City to find his real dad, chaos and Christmas spirit collide. It’s goofy, funny, and filled with lines you'll be quoting all year long.

“Santa! I know him!”

The Polar Express

This animated adventure takes you on a magical train ride to the North Pole. It’s all about believing in the magic of Christmas, with stunning visuals and a touching message. Tom Hanks voices several characters, adding extra charm.

Love Actually

This one’s for the romantics, not necessarily "family-friendly". Set in London, it follows multiple storylines of love and holiday cheer. From heartwarming reunions to laugh-out-loud moments, this film is a holiday rollercoaster that’ll leave you smiling.

P.S. Harry... we still don't forgive you for what you did to Karen!

A Christmas Story

Relive the quirky trials of Ralphie Parker, who dreams of getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. From tongue-sticking-to-poles to that iconic leg lamp, this movie is packed with nostalgic laughs. Warning: You'll be saying, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” for weeks.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Jim Carrey’s Grinch is equal parts funny and heartfelt in this live-action take on Dr. Seuss’ story. The Whos down in Whoville remind us that Christmas isn’t about presents but about being together. And the Grinch's transformation? Pure holiday magic.

And if you've been following the news, there are rumours circulating that Jim Carrey MIGHT come back as the Grinch soon... (if you believe the internet that is...)

It's a Wonderful Life

This timeless classic is the ultimate feel-good Christmas movie. George Bailey, played by James Stewart, learns the true value of his life thanks to a visit from his guardian angel, Clarence. It’s an emotional rollercoaster that reminds us how much we impact others, even when we don’t realize it.

An absolute favourite for my family, 11/10 people recommend watching this one!

A Christmas Carol (1951)

This black-and-white adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved tale is a must-watch for traditionalists. Alastair Sim delivers an unforgettable performance as Ebenezer Scrooge. The ghostly visits are chilling, and the story’s message about kindness and second chances is perfect for the holidays.

So, grab your favourite holiday snacks, cozy up in your warmest blanket, and let the Christmas vibes roll. Whether you’re laughing with the Muppets or tearing up with George Bailey, this list of the 9 best Christmas movies will keep your season merry and bright.

Happy holidays!