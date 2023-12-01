The Greatest Pop Holiday Songs!

Pop Christmas songs have become a significant part of the holiday music landscape, with many artists contributing catchy and festive tunes. Here are some of the greatest pop Christmas songs:

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey: Released in 1994, this modern classic has become one of the most popular and enduring Christmas songs.

“Last Christmas” by Wham!: Released in 1984, this song by the British duo has become a staple of holiday playlists with its catchy melody.

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” by Bruce Springsteen: Springsteen’s energetic rendition of this classic Christmas song has become a fan favourite.

“Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano: Released in 1970, this bilingual Christmas song has a cheerful and infectious melody.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love: Originally released in 1963, this song has been covered by various artists and is known for its powerful vocals.

“Do You Hear What I Hear?” by Whitney Houston: Whitney Houston’s rendition of this classic Christmas song showcases her incredible vocal range.

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono: Released in 1971, this song combines a Christmas message with a call for peace.

“Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson: A more recent addition to the pop Christmas song catalogue, released in 2013, this track is upbeat and festive.

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms: A rockabilly-style Christmas classic originally released in 1957, it has been featured in numerous holiday movies.

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams: Though not written as a pop song, this classic by Andy Williams has a timeless and festive quality that has made it a popular holiday tune.

These pop Christmas songs cover a range of styles and eras, but they all share the common theme of spreading holiday cheer and capturing the spirit of the season.