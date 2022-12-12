THE MOST OVERPLAYED HOLIDAY SONGS
They are all ear worms...
Holiday music can be a form of Christmas Stress. Here’s hoping all this holiday cheer doesn’t make you ‘Grinchy.’ But there is an upside to Christmas music; after December 25th, it all goes away! (Unlike your in-laws)
It’s worth noting that while some of these songs annoy some, a few appear as the top holiday hits of all time!
MOST OVERPLAYED HOLIDAY SONGS
- “Jingle Bells” – 25%
- “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” – 25%
- “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” – 23%
- “Jingle Bell Rock” – 23%
- “All I want for Christmas is You” – 22%
- “Feliz Navidad” – 21%
- “Santa Baby” – 19%
- “Last Christmas” – 18%
- “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – 17%
- “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” – 17%
- “Winter Wonderland” – 16%
- “The Chanukah Song” – 15%