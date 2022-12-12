THE MOST OVERPLAYED HOLIDAY SONGS

Holiday music can be a form of Christmas Stress. Here’s hoping all this holiday cheer doesn’t make you ‘Grinchy.’ But there is an upside to Christmas music; after December 25th, it all goes away! (Unlike your in-laws)

It’s worth noting that while some of these songs annoy some, a few appear as the top holiday hits of all time!





MOST OVERPLAYED HOLIDAY SONGS

“Jingle Bells” – 25%

“We Wish You A Merry Christmas” – 25%

“It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” – 23%

“Jingle Bell Rock” – 23%

“All I want for Christmas is You” – 22%