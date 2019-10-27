Workshop and Book Signing in support of the Barrie Food Bank

60 Mary St Barrie, Ontario L4N 1T1 Canada

October 27, 2019

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Author Kaja Blackley will be signing copies of Maggie MacCormack and the Witches’ Wheel at the Drawing House on October 27, 2019, between 3:00PM and 6:00PM.

Prior to the book signing, Kaja will be holding two workshops open to the public.

Admission to Workshop is Free with Food Bank Donation.

Please bring a non-perishable food donation to the Drawing House on the day of the workshops. If you attend both workshops, please bring a separate donation for each event. All contributions will be donated to the Barrie Food Bank.

Food donations are welcome throughout the day but are not mandatory for attending the book-signing.

Noon to 1:00 Workshop 1: Character Development

This all-ages workshop will benefit writers and illustrators of fiction, comics and animation.

1:30PM to 2:30PM Workshop 2: From Notebook to Published Book

This all-ages workshop will benefit creative individuals interested in acquiring an understanding of how to find agents, publish with legacy publishers, self-publish, distribute, market and potentially sell books in several different markets.

Kaja has pledged, in perpetuity, 10.5% of the gross sales of Maggie MacCormack and the Witches’ Wheel to the following four non-profits: The Barrie Food Bank (2.5%), One Tree Planted (2.5%), Sea Legacy (2.5%), and Toronto’s the Children’s Book Bank (3%).

Softcover editions of Maggie MacCormack and the Witches’ Wheel may be purchased the day of the event for CAD $20 and hardcover editions for CAD $40. Purchases are cash-only.

https://www.maggiemaccormack.com/event/book-signing/