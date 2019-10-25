YMCA Spotlight Gala: 100 Reasons Why

For over 100 years, the YMCA has been serving Barrie and the surrounding area. During that time they’ve evolved to meet the needs of our ever changing community and in an effort to continue to support families and youth in our communities, you’re invited to the YMCA Spotlight Gala, October 25th at the Barrie Country Club.

Come out for an evening of local entertainment, dinner, a live and silent auction and dancing. Money raised will go towards helping build a new home for the YMCA in Barrie. For tickets and info click here.

The YMCA Spotlight Gala is Proudly supported by KOOL FM