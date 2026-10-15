Your Mattress Knows WAY too Much About You.

A new survey of 2,000 adults looked at just how much everyday life happens in bed, and our mattresses are basically beds, couches, dining rooms, movie theatres and relationship counselling offices all rolled into one.

And unlike your best friend, your mattress knows ALL your secrets and can't tell anybody.

Over the course of an average year, your mattress reportedly witnesses:

402 hits of the snooze button.

That's not sleeping in. That's harassing your alarm clock.

103 cups of tea. Or coffee, if you're Canadian and need caffeine before you're legally considered approachable.

18 breakfasts in bed. Which sounds romantic until you're sleeping on toast crumbs for the next three nights.

9 food or drink spills. And somehow you always discover them with your elbow.

13 arguments. Nothing says romance like whisper-yelling, “I'M FINE,” while violently fluffing your pillow.

202 intimate moments. Which is almost four times a week.

So apparently SOMEONE'S mattress is having a better year than mine.

44 movies or TV shows. Although technically it's 22 movies because you fell asleep halfway through all of them.

And your bed hosts roughly three gossip sessions or end-of-day debriefs every WEEK.

Because sometimes you don't need therapy.

You just need to lie horizontally and tell someone, “Okay, you're NOT going to believe what she said.”

People also use their beds to read, cuddle with their partners or simply enjoy a few precious minutes of peace and quiet. And honestly, it's no surprise we're reluctant to leave.

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57 per cent of people say their bedroom is where they feel most relaxed and comfortable.

Well, yeah. Nobody from work is usually in there. Another 31 per cent admit they'd happily spend the entire day in bed if they could.

The other 69 per cent are lying. So your mattress isn't just where you sleep.

It's where you eat, argue, gossip, binge Netflix, have sex, spill coffee and repeatedly hit snooze while negotiating with yourself about whether you really need employment.

Basically, your mattress has seen things.

If mattresses could talk, half of us would have to burn ours.