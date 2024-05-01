This One Bedtime Habit That Is Ruining Your Relationship

Your nightly routine of social media scrolling could be deadly — to your love life, at least.

Known as “parallel scrolling,” the habit of silently swiping on your phone while lying next to your partner could be a death sentence for your relationship, experts say.

You’re decreasing the chances of intimacy and affection, or just generally engaging with your partner…

Connection is critical for a strong relationship — and it needs to happen regularly, without fail, for a couple to thrive…

If you suspect your cell phone could be encroaching on quality time, however, experts recommend setting screen limits, such as no phones at dinner, or taking one day out of the week to wind down without screens.

If all else fails, try “parallel play,” the act of engaging in whatever the other person is looking at on their screen, whether it’s a video game livestream or a TikTok feed.