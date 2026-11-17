And Apparently, One Side Gets All the Happy People! 😂 Are you a LEFT-side sleeper or a RIGHT-side sleeper?

Because, where you sleep could say a lot about your personality!

According to some sleep surveys, people who sleep on the LEFT side of the bed tend to be happier, more confident and optimistic.

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They're also supposedly better at handling stress!

In fact, a survey of 3,000 adults found that 31% of left-side sleepers loved their jobs, compared with just 18% of right-side sleepers.

Meanwhile, people who sleep on the RIGHT side are supposedly more practical, grounded and financially successful.

They're also more likely to own businesses, prefer wine over beer and wake up GRUMPY!

So basically…

LEFT SIDE: Happy, positive, loves their job!

RIGHT SIDE: Makes more money, drinks wine and doesn't want anyone speaking to them before 9 a.m.

And what about people who sleep in the MIDDLE? Apparently, they're balanced, adaptable and natural peacemakers.

Although, if you're a mom, sleeping in the middle usually means you've got a kid on one side, a dog on the other and approximately FOUR INCHES of mattress to yourself!

Now, there's no solid scientific proof that your side of the bed determines your personality.

And let's be honest…

Most couples don't CHOOSE their side of the bed! You picked a side 20 years ago, and now it's legally binding!

Changing sides would require a lawyer, a marriage counsellor and possibly a court order!

And for anyone wondering, LEFT and RIGHT are determined while standing at the foot of the bed looking toward the pillows.