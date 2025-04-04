Stressed Out? Start Sleeping with a Teddy Bear 🧸💤

Do you still sleep with a stuffed animal? And does anyone give you grief for it? Turns out, science is on your side.

Experts say more adults should be snuggling up with a plush companion at night. While stuffed animals are usually associated with kids, the comforting effect applies to grown-ups, too.

Why It Works

🔹 Hugging something soft can reduce stress and promote relaxation.

🔹 It helps create a sleep association, making it easier to drift off.

🔹 Unlike sleeping pills or a glass of wine, it’s a healthy and natural way to improve sleep.

So if you’ve been clutching that childhood teddy bear in secret—no shame! Your plush pal might just be the best sleep aid out there.

Would you give it a try, or is this a hard pass for you? 🐻😴