You're Messing with you Dog's Sleep Rem

If you let your dog sleep in your bedroom, you may have blamed them for a few terrible nights.

The scratching. The moving around. The random 3 a.m. full-body shake. And, of course, the occasional fart that could peel the paint off the walls.

But according to a new study, your dog might not be the problem. You are.

Researchers tracked the sleep habits of 25 people and 38 dogs for four weeks using activity monitors. They wanted to find out who was actually waking up whom during the night. And the humans lost this one.

When dogs and their owners moved around at roughly the same time, the human moved first 45 per cent of the time. The dog was responsible for starting the disturbance just 18 per cent of the time.

Researchers also asked participants how they felt about sleeping near their dogs. About half said their dog disrupted their sleep. Except the tracking data often showed something very different.

In many cases, researchers couldn't find evidence that the dog had done anything before the person woke up.

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It also didn't seem to matter whether the dog was actually sleeping in the bed or somewhere else nearby.

So while you've been lying there thinking:

“This dog is ruining my sleep.”

Your dog may be staring at you thinking:

“Linda, you've rolled over 14 times, snored for three hours, got up to pee twice and kicked me in the ribs. I'M the victim here.”

Also, researchers apparently didn't include that one dog who sleeps horizontally across a king-size bed despite weighing 17 pounds.

Bottom line: Stop blaming the dog. You're apparently the annoying roommate.