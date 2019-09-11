Youth Street Art Themed Workshop

4pm-6pm

If Barrie was a person what would they look like? On September 11th, local artist Sean George will be guiding youth through a street art themed workshop: imagining the city represented as an avatar of both past and future Barrie. Participants will create mixed media, 2D and 3D works using found materials previously scavenged from city streets, stories, and images of Barrie. Youth aged 19 years and younger are welcome to participate. No experience necessary. All materials are provided.

For more information about monthly youth arts drop-ins and arts-based workshops, visit www.barrie.ca/workshops

Sponsored by: Alectra