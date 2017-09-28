$1000 Minute Thursday, September 28th

1. Orange Pekoe and Earl Grey are types of what

Tea

2. What is the traditional gift for the first wedding anniversary

Paper

3. True or False, The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched the wild card spot in the American League East

False

4. A cereal box has 18 cups of cereal. If a serving is 2 cups, how many servings are in the entire box

9



5. A Meteorologist studies what

Weather / Atmosphere



6. Spell Meteorologist

M E T E O R O L O G I S T

7. Where would you order Timbits from

Tim Hortons

8. Which Canadian musician recently donated one hundred thousand dollars to Mexico Earthquake relief fund

Shawn Mendes

9. The Barrie Colts are playing the SAULT STE. MARIE GREYHOUNDS tonight, what venue are they playing at

The BMC / Barrie Molson Centre

10. What is 10 plus 7 plus 5, minus 8

14