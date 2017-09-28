$1000 Minute Thursday, September 28th
1. Orange Pekoe and Earl Grey are types of what
Tea
2. What is the traditional gift for the first wedding anniversary
Paper
3. True or False, The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched the wild card spot in the American League East
False
4. A cereal box has 18 cups of cereal. If a serving is 2 cups, how many servings are in the entire box
9
5. A Meteorologist studies what
Weather / Atmosphere
6. Spell Meteorologist
M E T E O R O L O G I S T
7. Where would you order Timbits from
Tim Hortons
8. Which Canadian musician recently donated one hundred thousand dollars to Mexico Earthquake relief fund
Shawn Mendes
9. The Barrie Colts are playing the SAULT STE. MARIE GREYHOUNDS tonight, what venue are they playing at
The BMC / Barrie Molson Centre
10. What is 10 plus 7 plus 5, minus 8
14