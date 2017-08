It’s the last weekend to find a new four legged friend. The OSPCA Cat Adopt-a-Thon ends tomorrow, with Barrie’s office saying an influx of feline friends means you can walk away with a cat or kitten for just fifty bucks. They’ll be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated too. ¬†To view cats available for adoption, visit¬†meetyourmatch.ontariospca.ca.