Author of Innisfl-Uber Mass Transit Agreement Recognized Among Top Municipal Innovators

One of the Town of Innisfil team has gotten some high praise for his work on an alternative to mass transit.The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has named Paul Pentikainen among the top 10 Best of Canadian Municipal Innovators, recognizing him for his work in developing a partnership between the Town of Innisfil and Uber, resulting in a unique mass transit alternative. He is only one of two Ontarians on the list, the other a Hamilton staffer who helped make affordable housing units there more energy efficient. Pentikainen will join the nine other Innovators in receiving formal recognition from the FCM at a later date.

