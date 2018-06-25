Author of Innisfl-Uber Mass Transit Agreement Recognized Among Top Municipal Innovators
Recognizing Paul Pentikainen's Efforts In Creating Alternative Mass Transit
One of the Town of Innisfil team has gotten some high praise for his work on an alternative to mass transit.The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has named Paul Pentikainen among the top 10 Best of Canadian Municipal Innovators, recognizing him for his work in developing a partnership between the Town of Innisfil and Uber, resulting in a unique mass transit alternative. He is only one of two Ontarians on the list, the other a Hamilton staffer who helped make affordable housing units there more energy efficient. Pentikainen will join the nine other Innovators in receiving formal recognition from the FCM at a later date.
The 2018 Best for Canada Municipal Innovators are:
- Amber Zirnhelt, City of Campbell River, BC – for her work on the City of Campbell Sea Level Rise Plan, a valuable land use planning tool for future building, development and infrastructure projects in the Campbell River area
- David Goddard, Capital Regional District, BC – for his work researching hydrogen fuel cell technology and incorporating fuel cell electric vehicles into the municipal fleet
- David Rauch, City of Edmonton, AB – for his work on the City of Edmonton’s ‘You Can Benefit’ program, a digital tool that links residents with the social benefits they need
- David Roulston, District of Squamish, BC – for his work on the District of Squamish Integrated Flood Hazard Management Plan, a comprehensive plan to mitigate risk and ensure the community will develop to be safe, vibrant, and resilient in the face of increasing effects of climate change
- Mike Mellross, City of Edmonton, AB - for his work on the implementation of an energy transition strategy, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing energy efficiency across the city
- Mike Thomas, City of Revelstoke, BC – for his work on transportation, challenging traffic speeds, road design, and pedestrian, cyclist, and parking priorities with a goal of developing productive, livable streetscapes in his community
- Paul Pentikainen, Town of Innisfil, ON – for his work developing a partnership between the Town of Innisfil and Uber, resulting in a unique alternative to mass transit
- Travis Peter, City of St. Albert, AB – for his work on the St. Albert Smart City Strategy, a roadmap for the community’s innovation priorities including a project to transform local mobility with artificially intelligent systems, adaptive traffic controls, and instant data sharing
- Trevor Imhoff, City of Hamilton, ON – for his work aimed at improving energy efficiency in social and other low-income housing, to improve the environment and reduce the strain of high energy bills on individuals and families
- Vera LeFranc, City of Surrey, BC – for her work on a social innovation strategy for improving the lives of Aboriginal children and families in Surrey