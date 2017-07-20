Bad Guy Broke into The Wrong House

An alleged bandit was caught in the act. Barrie Police have taken a 19-year-old man into custody saying the guy broke into a different home, pocketed a few items and lying to a neighbour about why he was there, before breaking into a second house. The homeowner was in however, and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect got away, but the K9 unit tracked him down shortly afterwards at a nearby school. The teen faces B&E, Theft, and Assault-related charges.