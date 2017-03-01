Listen Live

Barista for the Day

  • March 1, 2017
  • Creative Bean

Wednesday March 1st

10 am to 1 pm

Watch a full time realtor step out of my comfort zone.  She’s had no training; just wants to raise money and awareness for Gilda’s

Erin Corcoran – Real Estate Sales Representative – RE/MAX Chay Realty Inc., Brokerage

 

‘Barista for the day,’ at Creative Bean (750 Big Bay Point).  I will be serving up drinks and food from 10-1 that day.  I will be promoting three specific drinks that I can make and out of those three drinks I will be donating $1 to Gilda’s Club

 

Related posts

2nd Annual Lake Simcoe Championship Ice Fishing Derby

Finding Them Homes 2017

Raise the Woof for the Animals 2017