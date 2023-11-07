Tim Horton’s Launches Its First Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign!

Tim Hortons is spreading holiday cheer across Canada with its inaugural national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.

According to the press release, Last year, Tim Hortons held a Holiday Smile Cookie campaign in Saskatchewan.

From November 13 to 19, the entire proceeds from every Holiday Smile Cookie sold will go directly to local charities and community groups, including the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. This initiative builds on the legacy of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign, which has raised an impressive $111 million over the past 25 years.

Holiday Smile Cookies cost $1.50 (plus tax) with 100% of proceeds going to local charities, community groups and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

To order a large quantity of Holiday Smile Cookies, you can download the pre-order form and submit it to a nearby restaurant at least 24 hours in advance.