SOUR PATCH KIDS OREOS ARE HERE!

You’ve gotta like sour stuff to want it in cookie form. Nabisco announced Sour Patch Kids-flavoured Oreos are coming next month. They’re known for overdoing it on the Oreo flavours, but this might be their weirdest yet.

They released a statement saying “The Oreo brand is always looking for playful ways to excite our fans. What better and more unexpected way to do that?”

You can pre-order them on the Oreo website, and they hit stores nationwide on May 6th. They’re a limited-edition thing, so even they realize there’s no way anyone wants them long-term.

The whole thing started as a JOKE. Back in 2022, the Sour Patch Kids people tweeted a doctored photo of exactly what they’re now selling. They tagged Oreo in it and said, “What if we actually made them? That would be fun.”