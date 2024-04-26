Listen Live

SOUR PATCH KIDS OREOS ARE HERE!

SERIOUSLY?

By Kool Eats

You’ve gotta like sour stuff to want it in cookie form.  Nabisco announced Sour Patch Kids-flavoured Oreos are coming next month.  They’re known for overdoing it on the Oreo flavours, but this might be their weirdest yet.

They released a statement saying “The Oreo brand is always looking for playful ways to excite our fans.  What better and more unexpected way to do that?”

Lady Gaga Has Her Own Oreos!

You can pre-order them on the Oreo website, and they hit stores nationwide on May 6th.  They’re a limited-edition thing, so even they realize there’s no way anyone wants them long-term.

The whole thing started as a JOKE.  Back in 2022, the Sour Patch Kids people tweeted a doctored photo of exactly what they’re now selling. They tagged Oreo in it and said, “What if we actually made them?  That would be fun.” 

Related posts

McHappy Day May 8th 2024

DO YOU HAVE TO WASH SHREDDED CHEESE BEFORE EATING IT?

You’re Making Your Bolognese All Wrong