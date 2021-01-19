Lady Gaga Has Her Own Oreos!

Lady Gaga announced that she was teaming up with OREOS to release special cookies inspired by her latest album, Chromatica.

You can pre-0rder the limited-edition OREOS at Walmart.com! The treats have pink outsides and green creme filling with Gaga-related images embossed on them.

They cost $3.67 per pack but if you want them delivered to your house you’ll pay an extra $5.99 to get them by February 5.

According to the website, each package has a QR code that you can scan to “unlock musical messages of kindness to send to your friends,”

There’s also a way for you to enter to win a (possibly virtual) meet and greet with Gaga.