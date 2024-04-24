You’re Making Your Bolognese All Wrong

According to an expert chef, many people make this mistake

People around the globe who take pride in their bolognese recipes are predisposed to a glaring rookie mistake, professional chefs warn.

It’s a cardinal sin to serve Bolognese with spaghetti! For the dish to be genuine,” it can’t be served with the tubular pasta.

Thank goodness there’s an easy fix, according to every Italian — use thick, hearty tagliatelle.

Due to the wider shape, it’s a great pasta to pair with a thick, meat-based sauce…

The thinner pasta is best saved for lighter sauces…