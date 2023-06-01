So Apparently We’ve Been Using the Pasta Strainer All Wrong!

There’s a pair of chefs that took to TikTok to reveal the correct way to use a strainer.

The 8-second clip by @cookingcards on TikTok is captioned “How to use the colander the right way.”

Instead of the traditional method of throwing boiled noodles into a colander and then tossing them back into the pot, the chef recommends a better strategy to utilize the kitchen tool.

He places the colander — which is about the same size as the pan — on top of the boiled noodles like a lid and drains the water out.

Once the water is drained, he tosses the noodles around in the pot proving his hack works.