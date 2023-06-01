So Apparently We’ve Been Using the Pasta Strainer All Wrong!
I like the old way better!
There’s a pair of chefs that took to TikTok to reveal the correct way to use a strainer.
The 8-second clip by @cookingcards on TikTok is captioned “How to use the colander the right way.”
@cookingcards How to use a colander the right way #cooking #colander #kitchentip ♬ In My Mind (feat. Crystal Waters) – Never Dull
Instead of the traditional method of throwing boiled noodles into a colander and then tossing them back into the pot, the chef recommends a better strategy to utilize the kitchen tool.
He places the colander — which is about the same size as the pan — on top of the boiled noodles like a lid and drains the water out.
Once the water is drained, he tosses the noodles around in the pot proving his hack works.