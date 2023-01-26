AN EASY HACK TO MAKE PASTA STIR ITSELF

Is this person a genius, or has anyone else ever tried this? Some guy has been trending on TikTok after he came up with a hack to make pasta stir ITSELF while it’s being cooked.

If you don’t stir it, it clumps together. But you don’t want to stand over it. So here’s the hack. Turn the burner up to high, but only put half of the pot on it. In other words, it’s off to one side, not centred on the burner.

He does it in the video, and it makes that side of the pot boil a lot harder than the other side. So the macaroni he’s cooking gets rolled around by the boiling water, and he doesn’t have to stir at all.

Some people think it’s great. Others pointed out that you can get away with only stirring pasta once, right after you put it in the water. So it might just take longer to cook and not be worth it.