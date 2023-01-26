Listen Live

AN EASY HACK TO MAKE PASTA STIR ITSELF

But does this actually same you time?

By Kool Viral

Is this person a genius, or has anyone else ever tried this?  Some guy has been trending on TikTok after he came up with a hack to make pasta stir ITSELF while it’s being cooked.

Today Is National Noodle Day! Things You’re Doing Wrong With Pasta, According To Italians!

If you don’t stir it, it clumps together.  But you don’t want to stand over it.  So here’s the hack.  Turn the burner up to high, but only put half of the pot on it.  In other words, it’s off to one side, not centred on the burner.

@cranberryraisin Feel free to yell at me in the comments 🙂 #chef #chefsoftiktok #cooking #pasta #lifehack #thinksmarternotharder #forme ♬ original sound – Raphael

He does it in the video, and it makes that side of the pot boil a lot harder than the other side.  So the macaroni he’s cooking gets rolled around by the boiling water, and he doesn’t have to stir at all.

Some people think it’s great.  Others pointed out that you can get away with only stirring pasta once, right after you put it in the water.  So it might just take longer to cook and not be worth it.

Related posts

This Scent Effectively Reduces Work Stress With Daily Use Says New Study

THE DIRTIEST THING IN YOUR KITCHEN IS YOUR SPICE JARS?

THINGS TO DO ON BLUE MONDAY