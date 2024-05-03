Listen Live

It’s National Salad Month!

And we put weird things in our salads…

By Kool Eats

A new poll asked people for the strangest things they like to put in their salads, and people get really creative.  The answers include Banana, peanut butter, peppermint, popcorn, marshmallows, meatballs, beef jerky, and hotdogs.

Overall, the #1 salad topping is cheese, followed by tomatoes, bacon, croutons, and cucumbers.  (Remember:  Salads are not automatically healthy.  It depends on what you put in them.)

The most popular salad dressing is Ranch, followed by Italian and Caesar.

A RANKING OF THE BEST SALADS

As for the actual greens, the most popular base is Romaine, followed by iceberg lettuce, spinach, spring mix, and crunchy green lettuce.

And if you’re just not feeling salads AT ALL, there’s this:  May is also National Hamburger Month.

Related posts

CLAUSSEN’S PICKLE-FLAVOURED WINE SPRITZER IS BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Grocery Stores Trick Us Into Spending More

SPAGHETTI-THROWING ROAD RAGE INCIDENTS ARE ON THE RISE