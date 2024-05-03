It’s National Salad Month!

A new poll asked people for the strangest things they like to put in their salads, and people get really creative. The answers include Banana, peanut butter, peppermint, popcorn, marshmallows, meatballs, beef jerky, and hotdogs.

Overall, the #1 salad topping is cheese, followed by tomatoes, bacon, croutons, and cucumbers. (Remember: Salads are not automatically healthy. It depends on what you put in them.)

The most popular salad dressing is Ranch, followed by Italian and Caesar.

As for the actual greens, the most popular base is Romaine, followed by iceberg lettuce, spinach, spring mix, and crunchy green lettuce.

And if you’re just not feeling salads AT ALL, there’s this: May is also National Hamburger Month.